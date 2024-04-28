MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing girls, 11-year-old Chloe-Therese Henderson and 12-year-old Olive Gee. The pair was last seen early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. near Palmer St. and Locust St., and MPD believes that they left on foot together.

Henderson is described as a black female, 5’7″, slim build, weighing approximately 90 pounds. She is likely wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black and blue Crocs.

Gee is described as a black female, 5’3″, slim build, weighing approximately 130 pounds. Gee was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt over a different white/blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the missing girls is asked to call the District Five police station at 414-935-7252.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.

