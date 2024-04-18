He was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft, and holds the Brewers franchise record for most home runs in a single season with 50.

Brewers legend, Prince Fielder will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday night at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee. Fielder will be inducted along side NASCAR Driver, Matt Kenseth, former Green Bay Packers Head Coach, Mike Holmgren and Team USA 2021 Ryder Cup Captain, Steve Stricker.

“It means a lot,” Fiedler tells Wisconsin’s Midday News. “Wisconsin in general is a big part of my family’s life, so anytime I’m recognized there…it’s always an honor.”

Beginning in 2005, Fielder played part of seven seasons in a Brewers uniform hitting 230 home runs. A three-time All-Star in Milwaukee, Fielder helped the Brewers snap a 26-year playoff drought in 2008. Another key component to that season was the mid-season trade for Ace pitcher, CC Sabathia.

“That season was a lot of fun,” Fielder explained. “We pulled through to get to the playoffs. Didn’t go as far as we wanted, but I think that whole moment to get into the playoffs was very exciting.”

Click the sound cloud above to hear the complete interview, including Fielder recalling his improbable inside-the-park home runs, short sting as a vegetarian, and being the father of a high school baseball star.