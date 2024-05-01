UPDATE 5/1/24 at 1:05PM — Governor Tony Evers says he has been briefed on the situation and is monitoring developments:

I have been briefed on the incident at the Mount Horeb Area School District and am closely monitoring the situation.



I am praying for the health and safety of our kids, educators, and staff and grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 1, 2024

UPDATE 5/1/24 at 12:45PM — Reunification has begun for students at Mount Horeb’s intermediate center. Students at the middle school remain in lockdown.

MOUNT HOREB – The Mount Horeb School District says there has been an active shooter at a middle school this morning.

“Law-enforcement is circulating throughout the middle school to confirm the safety of all students. The threat has been neutralized outside of the building,” the district said on Facebook. “Again, do not report to any of our schools at this time. Once we confirm the safety of all we will begin the process of reunification offsite with families.”

The district says the individual was unable to enter the school.

“An initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects. As importantly, we have no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant.”

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.