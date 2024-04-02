MEQUON – Concordia University has announced 24 employees at its Mequon campus will lose their jobs later this spring.

“We are writing to inform you that effective May 31, 2024, or anytime during the 14-day period thereafter, Concordia University, Inc., also known as Concordia University of Wisconsin and Ann Arbor (the “University”) will begin terminating employees as a result of the University’s decision to reduce personnel at both campuses to improve the University’s financial position, resulting in a reduction-in-force at the University’s Wisconsin campus in Mequon,” said Assistant Vice President of Human Resources Kimberly Masenthin in an email addressed to Mequon Mayor Andrew Nerbun, Ozaukee County Board Chairman Lee Schlenvogt, and The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

“The terminations will impact the University’s operations located at the University’s Mequon Campus, 12800 N Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, WI 53097, and the terminations will be permanent…The University anticipates that the terminations will begin on May 31, 2024, or anytime during the 14-day period thereafter. A total of 24 employees will be terminated as a result of reduction-in-force at the Mequon Campus. The University’s employees are not represented by a union and do not have any bumping rights. The University has provided as much advance notice as is practicable of the terminations.”

In March, Concordia Board Chairperson Reverend John Berg said the university would need to downsize in order to face the realities of modern higher education.

