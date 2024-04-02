**​*A WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FOND DU LAC COUNTY​​***

​***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR SHEBOYGAN, DODGE, JEFFERSON AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES***

Old Man Winter isn’t done yet.

Tuesday starts with rain before slowly switching over to snow.

“Areas northwest of a line from Port Washington to Janesville will see rain to snow this afternoon,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Tyler Moore. “While areas southeast of that line including the Milwaukee metro area will see that transition to snow occur Tuesday evening.”

Snow will fall across most of the area tonight into Wednesday, according to Moore. A few lingering rain and snow showers will stick around into Thursday. Winds will be very strong gusting over 30 to 40 mph at times.

Snow totals could range from 1-3 inches in Milwaukee to 4-6 inches to the northwest.

“Expect the worst road conditions to be later tonight into Wednesday morning when we lose heating from the sun,” Moore said.

STORM TEAM 4CAST 4 AM 4/2/2024

TUESDAY: Windy with Rain Changing to Snow.

High: 39

Wind: NE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Breezy with Snow. Accumulations Likely.

Low: 33

Wind: N 20-25 G 35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Snowy and Windy. Totals 2-4″ MKE Metro, 4-6″+ NW, Less South and Lakeshore.

High: 37

THURSDAY: Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Showers and Windy

High: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 46