MICHIGAN – Wisconsin is flanked on all sides by states that allow medical and recreational marijuana but does not legally allow use of the plant. A legislative effort to bring restricted medical marijuana to Wisconsin fell apart in early 2024. Now, a tribal group is trying to take matters into their own hands.

The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) encourages the exploration and development of marijuana in Wisconsin. Rob Pero is the organization’s founder, and says Wisconsin could greatly benefit by legalizing cannabis use.

“If we had full rec (recreational marijuana), and you look at what other states are doing, we could have $200 million,” Pero said.

Places where that impact would be particularly strong would be rural communities growing the product, according to Pero.

Pero went on to say the revenue isn’t even their main goal: it’s healing.

“This is about public safety and adult choice to plant medicine,” Pero said. “When we think about the hypocrisy of alcohol in our communities, and we know we have something that is natural and climate smart, it’s just really unfortunate that we’ve led up to this point. It’s not about economic development, that comes later. It’s about helping people get better.”

The U.S. Senate recently passed a bill that would allow doctors with the Veterans’ Association to recommend marijuana usage in states where it is legal. Pero said this is the kind of development they hope to see because the ICIA believes it is better to treat PTSD with marijuana than alcohol or opioids.

Indigenous nations are allowed lots of flexibility when it comes to what is and isn’t legal inside a reservation. Pero said a tribal nation is allowed to use recreational marijuana, but they should do so respectfully.

“Each nation is its’ own sovereign nation, and they can self determine what they want to do,” Pero said. “There has been fear of repercussion for a decade with the Menomonee nation being raided in 2016 for their hemp operation; so there is also the idea of being a good neighbor.”

Pero said the ICIA is going to continue lobbying the State Assembly to bring bills forward that would legalize marijuana, recreationally and/or medicinally. Until progress is made legally, Pero said the best way to encourage change is to have conversations.

“Talk to the people that are on the side of the other party, the people that have a glass of red wine and smoke a doobie too but won’t be willing to vote that way. Those are conversations that have to be had because ultimately people are dying. This isn’t about money, this is about medicine.”