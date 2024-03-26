UPDATED 3/26/2024 at 2pm: Mitchell International Airport reports on X, formerly known as Twitter, that their airport parking lots are full.

MILWAUKEE — Travels through Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport are advised to use alternative transportation and avoid parking at airport because of an influx of travelers during the spring break travel season.

As of Tuesday, March 26, Mitchell Airport was reporting that some parking lots are nearing full capacity and may be closed to customers who did not make an advance reservation. Travelers may be directed to other lots, and to allow for extra time to park and to get to the terminal.

The airport recommends travelers flying from Milwaukee use Uber, Lyft, family, friends, or public transit to get to and from the airport.

Travelers can also secure a parking spot ahead of time may do so by making a parking reservation at mitchellairport.com or by downloading the MKE SmartPark mobile app for Android or iPhone. Parking reservations for Mitchell Airport lots must be made a minimum of 48-hours in advance.

Public transportation options include the Milwaukee County Transit System, with MCTS Route 80 and Green Line stops in the center island directly outside the Baggage Claim Exit #1.

The Amtrak Hiawatha line also provides service between downtown Milwaukee’s Intermodal Station and Chicago’s Union Station with stops at the Milwaukee Airport and Sturtevant in Wisconsin and Glenview in Illinois.

GO Riteway also provides door-to-door service throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.

Additional information on Milwaukee’s ground transportation options can be found on the airport’s website.