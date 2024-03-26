GREEN BAY, Wis. — As Wisconsinites head to the polls on April 2 to cast their ballots in a pivotal Spring election, Former President Donald Trump will host a rally in Green Bay. As the presumptive Republican nominee for President in 2024, Trump will be listed on Wisconsin ballots.

As announced by the former President online, the event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Green Bay with Trump expected to take the stage around 5:00 p.m. CST that evening. His camp expects doors to open around 2 o’clock that afternoon.

First-come, first-serve tickets are available on his website. Click here for more information.

This will mark the 45th President of the United States’ first visit to Wisconsin, a key swing state, of this year. His opposition, President Joe Biden, has visited Wisconsin several times over the course of the past year.