EVANSVILLE, Wis. — The City of Evansville is working through hardship after a tornado ripped through the town on Thursday night. There are no known casualties, but buildings in the area have sustained significant damage.

The Red Cross is sending aid to Rock County to help citizens who have been affected. Laura McGuire runs communications for the charity and said they are working with emergency services in the area so they can develop a response plan. For those reeling from the storm, McGuire says there are steps to increase safety.

“Do not enter any damaged buildings and look for any dangerous debris,” McGuire said. “Stay clear of power lines. Don’t use matches inside if you smell gas.”

Meteorologists from our news partners at TMJ4 News explained that a tornado was possible because of the record-high temperatures during a typically cold time of year. McGuire told WTMJ the effects of global warming were a factor in Wisconsin’s first February tornado.

McGuire says the Red Cross welcomes any help that people are willing to give.

“Financial donations for the fastest and quickest during [this] time,” McGuire said. “We do have a call-out for people who are interested in volunteering. We can always use volunteers.”

McGuire said anyone interested in making donations or becoming a volunteer can do so on the Red Cross’ website.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced a town hall meeting for those affected by the tornado at Evansville Fire District at 5 p.m. Friday evening.

