EVANSVILLE, WI – Record-high temperatures and heightened moisture helped set up a historic February tornado in southern Wisconsin Thursday.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in the Rock County community of Evansville, located just over 20 miles south of Madison. While work continues to determine how strong the tornado was, radar readings indicate the funnel at times was moving at speeds of around 45 miles per hour.

Rock County Sheriff’s Department officials say around 100 customers remain without power this morning, and several people are recovering from minor injuries. At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged in the storm. Downed power lines are littered across Highways 59 and 14, so those roads will remain closed in both directions while crews are at work.

“We’re seeing a lot, it’s just make you take a breath and say ‘Wow…my goodness'” TMJ4 News’s Symone Woolridge said from Evansville Thursday morning, touring the area near where a barn had been destroyed by the storm.

“This place is so beautiful…it’s something I’ve worked on for 10 to 15 years…and it’s all gone.” resident Ron Art told TMJ4 News, turning emotional observing the wreckage on his property.

The destruction left behind from February 8th’s historic tornado in Evansville, Wisconsin. Image Credit: TMJ4 News

“We have a couple of houses that have been severely damaged, so those have been evacuated,” Rock County Sheriff Curtis Fell said, noting the above-mentioned downed power lines as well as several gas leaks being attended to. “We would ask people to stay out of the area for right now…don’t come and try to take pictures or anything like that. Let us do our job.”

Warming shelters have also been set up as temperatures Thursday morning ranged in the mid to upper 30s, further highlighting the unusual nature of Thursday’s tornado.

Thursday night’s severe weather also brought several bouts of hail to Southeast Wisconsin. Video from WTMJ’s Bob Brainerd shows some of that hail falling in Summit:

