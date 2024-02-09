Position: Host, Spanning the State

Hometown: Madison, Wis.

When did she join WTMJ: January 2024

Follow On:

Five Fun Facts About Kristin Brey:

She moved to Los Angeles at 16 to be an actress, and was once paid to choke out David Spade.

Like many others in the community, Kristin is a Packers shareholder.

Kristin has lived across the country with stops in Madison, L.A., Berkeley, San Francisco, Brooklyn and Milwaukee with six-month stints in Washington D.C. and Wisconsin Rapids.

She gave birth to her daughter, Frances Louise Sampson a.k.a. Frankie Lou, at the end of September 2023.

Kristin attended the Bucks’ Game 6 Finals Victory.

BONUS: She has a 13-year-old chihuahua named Cliff, who is from Texas and does not love Wisconsin winters.

Bio:

Kristin Brey is a writer, video creator and radio host whose work can be defined by getting people to laugh, making the super complicated super not & motivating more people to give a damn. While born and raised in Madison, WI, Kristin spent half her life bouncing around the coasts and changing career paths almost as often as she changed her hair color.

In 2020, those disparate experiences, combined with a global pandemic and getting stuck at her parents’ place in central Wisconsin led to the creation of As Goes Wisconsin.

In 2024, she joined the 620 WTMJ team to launch a new show called ‘Spanning the State,’ which aims to tell unique, relevant and in-depth stories from across Wisconsin while providing unique analysis from the people, storytellers and newsmakers involved.