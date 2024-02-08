MILWAUKEE – One person has been confirmed dead in a fire at a senior apartment complex on Milwaukee’s south side this morning.

Our partners at TMJ4 News report an unidentified person has been killed, while two others have been transported to a nearby hospital. Their status is unconfirmed at this hour. Two others were being treated for injuries on the scene as of 8:20am.

The Milwaukee Fire Department still is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.