Some people like to watch the Super Bowl, others like the commercials. In fact, 43% of the viewers on Sunday are only there for the advertisements, according to a 2021 survey.

“It’s a once in the year opportunity for advertisers,” said Garth Cramer, creative director and partner for Boelter & Lincoln.

But some commercials are already posted online.

“It’s wise for them to do pre-releases,” Cramer told Wis. Morning News on Friday.

Why?

“Marketers know it’s a leverage point (to release the ads early),” Cramer explained. “(Advertisers) know people will see these commercials ahead of time. They’re looking for them on Sunday, and will point them out to their friends at the party.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

LISTEN: Scaffidiology Ep 3: Gene Mueller Returns