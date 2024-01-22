WEST ALLIS, Wis. — For the second time in four days, crews from the City of West Allis are working on a water main break — this time, on the 7500-block of W Beloit Rd. City officials anticipate the closure will be cleared up by 6:00 p.m. CST on Monday night.
The alert, issued by the City of West Allis at 9:30 a.m., confirms that water was turned off around that same time as they began repairs. Only nine properties were required to be notified, though others in the area may be impacted.
PREVIOUS: Crews working on water main break in West Allis
As a result of the work they’ll be completing on Monday, traffic on the westbound lanes of W Beloit Rd is being diverted elsewhere. If you plan to travel through the area on Monday, you’re encouraged to find an alternate route.
This is the second water main break in the City of West Allis since Friday morning when a break on S 99th St between W Becher Pl and W Lincoln Ave forced water service to be shut down in the area.
This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up story might be issued if further details are revealed.
