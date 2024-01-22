WEST ALLIS, Wis. — For the second time in four days, crews from the City of West Allis are working on a water main break — this time, on the 7500-block of W Beloit Rd. City officials anticipate the closure will be cleared up by 6:00 p.m. CST on Monday night.

The alert, issued by the City of West Allis at 9:30 a.m., confirms that water was turned off around that same time as they began repairs. Only nine properties were required to be notified, though others in the area may be impacted.

Water main break at 7538 W Beloit Rd. Crews will turn off water at 9:30am to begin repairs. Water service will be resorted & repairs will be completed by 6pm. 9 properties have been notified. Traffic on WB Beloit Rd will be detoured. Drivers should avoid this area if possible. pic.twitter.com/Rqxxo5k1vr — City of West Allis (@westalliswigov) January 22, 2024

As a result of the work they’ll be completing on Monday, traffic on the westbound lanes of W Beloit Rd is being diverted elsewhere. If you plan to travel through the area on Monday, you’re encouraged to find an alternate route.

This is the second water main break in the City of West Allis since Friday morning when a break on S 99th St between W Becher Pl and W Lincoln Ave forced water service to be shut down in the area.

