Calling all mommas!

The Pancake Household will be celebrating its first official Mother’s Day as our Silver Dollar entered our lives last August. Even though we’re eight months in, advice is never discouraged. So the Wisconsin’s Morning News cast tapped into their moms for advice to give to the newest mom on the show. No matter what your level of parenting experience, you may learn something! Enjoy this week’s Pancake Breakfast Special!

Check out the show with all of their moms. Happy Mother’s Day!