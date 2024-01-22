The 2023 Green Bay Packer’s roller-coaster season, finally, after many ups, downs, twists, and turns finally came to a rest on Saturday.

After shocking the world in Dallas, the Packers came up 3 points shy of doing it once again, and I for one, am extremely proud of this team.

Back in October when this team couldn’t buy a first down, couldn’t buy a touchdown, didn’t get a win, sat dead in the water, somehow, someway, they found a way to rise above it all.

It’s easy to be upset this week, and understandable to be angry on this Monday.

It’s rather simple to point the finger and blame a missed field, a missed tackle, an interception, but I don’t think folks realize what this team did in a year absolutely no one, and I mean no one, gave them a chance.

Their biggest question going into the season was what their future under center was or is.

Opposing fans laughed at Green Bay. They said Jordan Love couldn’t do this and that. He would be this, he would be that.

That was until he took their lunch money and shut them up.

The pundits said head coach Matt LaFleur was nothing without a hall-of-fame quarterback. That, there’s no way he can lead the NFL’s youngest team to the playoffs.

The same pundits and the same fans of other teams laughed when general Manager, Brian Gutekunst traded away that said MVP, laughed when he drafted Love, and thought they were FINALLY in the clear without the boogie man in number 12.

They were all dead wrong.

This team is built to last, and the amazing thing is, the exciting thing is, they are just getting started.

What a ride.



Not the ending we wanted, but man, this team surpassed so many expectations.



MLF proved he's the real deal.



Gutey put his job on the line and it proved everyone wrong.



Jordan Love proved he's a top 7 QB in the #NFL



It ended as most playoff loses for us have,… pic.twitter.com/YdgDpIBryQ — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) January 21, 2024

Injuries.

Youth.

Inexperience.

Doubt.

All things this team overcame this season to give us fans, one thrilling ride we will never forget, and one, that will give us something to be thrilled for.

Bring on 2024!