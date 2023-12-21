Two 10-year-old boys were killed in a rollover crash following a police chase in Waukesha County, authorities said Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding on I-94 near Prospect Avenue when the driver sped off. The vehicle did not have any license plates.

The driver of the vehicle ultimately crashed in the Town of Delafield. Two 10 year old boys were killed, a 6 year old and 14 year old girl were both taken to the hospital, as well as a man (the driver) and woman.

Investigators have not identified the victims.

