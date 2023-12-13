MILWAUKEE — Current estimates from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) suggest more than 250,000 travelers will arrive and depart from the region through the end of December 2023 in a culmination of the holiday season spike, increased flight frequency and new nonstop routes added this year.

2023 was a year of significant growth for Mitchell International Airport, adding or restoring several new routes including Kansas City (Southwest Airlines), Salt Lake City (Delta Air Lines) and Washington D.C. (American Airlines).

Furthermore, American Airlines launches daily flights to Miami during the week of Dec. 18 while Sun Country Airlines introduces multiple flights per week to warm weather destinations like Cancun, Fort Meyers, Orlando and Phoenix. Also on the horizon are seasonal nonstop flights to beloved vacation destinations including Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta and Punta Cana courtesy of Apple Vacations/FunJet Vacations.

“2023 has been a year of growth at MKE,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “We’ve already seen more than five million passengers travel through the Airport this year, and we expect to pass the six million mark by the end of 2023. Every time Milwaukee-area travelers choose MKE, it helps the Airport grow and shows the airlines there’s a need for more nonstop flights and new destinations.”

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is celebrating increased flight frequency for the following destinations: Atlanta, Cancun, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington D.C.

With the holiday travel season on the horizon, representatives of Mitchell International Airport have provided the following list of suggestions for those who plan to travel during this timeframe:

Arrive Early: We recommend getting to the Airport two hours prior to your departure time, especially if you’re checking bags or flying with small children. Simplify Parking: Download the MKE SmartPark app to reserve parking and earn rewards. Then use your smartphone to easily scan in and out of the garage. Check out our Coat Check: Use MKE’s popular Coat Check service, located at the Summerfest Marketplace store, for just $2/day. Wait to Wrap Gifts: If you’re bringing gifts, make sure they are not wrapped in case TSA needs to look inside.

