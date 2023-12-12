WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A multi-state police chase ended with a crash in Waukesha County on Tuesday.

City of Waukesha Police arrested a man wanted for armed carjacking, armed robbery and vehicle pursuits after multiple agencies chased him through several counties in Illinois and Wisconsin. The chase ended just after 2:00 p.m. on 12/12/2023 when the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle in a marshy area near Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin in Pewaukee.

Officers had used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle, but the suspect continued to attempt to flee by revving the car’s engine. When the suspect refused to surrender, a City of Waukesha Police K9 was able to apprehend him. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries he sustained while fighting with the police K9.

Sources told TMJ4 News the suspect had stolen a vehicle in Milwaukee and then drove to Illinois where he committed other crimes. Waukesha Police Department said agencies from Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Illinois all have interest in this suspect and were involved in the vehicle pursuit.

The City of Waukesha, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Waukesha Sheriff’s Department were all involved in stopping the suspect.

All officers, deputies and troopers as well as the K9 involved in the incident were not harmed. Four City of Waukesha police cars were damaged.

Waukesha Police Department said charging decisions will be made at a later time and more details will be released at a later date.