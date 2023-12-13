GREEN BAY, Wis. — One of Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher’s most crowning career achievements was keeping NFL legend Reggie White from ever sacking Brett Favre.

When Tauscher of ESPN’s Wilde & Tausch was a rookie in 2000, he had to go face-to-face with the former Packers great on Monday Night Football. White had come out of retirement to play for the Carolina Panthers and he had never sacked Favre.

The White/Favre sack “became one of the storylines that week,” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News on Wednesday.

“I was a short-haired, baby-faced right tackle,” he chuckled. “He wasn’t the dominant force he was once was, but still a dominant force.”

Tauscher remembered White telling him, “Young fella, keep your hands out of my face!”

In the end, White wasn’t able to sack Favre that day and Tauscher that game will be “in my memory rolodex” forever.

A new documentary about NFL legend Reggie White will premiere Wednesday night on ESPN.

