The Green Bay Packers 24-22 loss to the New York Giants on Monday Night was a gut punch for some fans but not for Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher.

“I’m not discouraged,” Tauscher, of 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee’s Wilde & Tausch, told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “I wasn’t shocked (by the loss). The Packers are still trying to figure things out.”

Tauscher was especially pleased with how quarterback Jordan Love performed, after struggling in the game’s first half.

“I really loved how Jordan Love played in the second half (especially the fourth quarter),” Tauscher said. “He did not look like himself. Love wasn’t very good but he made big improvements in the second half, he led his team and gave the Packers a lead.”

“That’s a great thing to see in a young player.”

Packers fans can survive the roller coaster season by using three factors when grading the team, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel: Effort, resilience, and competitiveness.