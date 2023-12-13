MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Marathon hasn’t been run since 2019, before COVID-19 and weather-related cancellations led to a nightmare four years for race organizers. Nevertheless, the organizers with Ventures Endurance are giving it another try in 2024.

The race is now scheduled for April 13, several weeks later than the mid-March date earlier this year, which was called off due to winter weather. Race director Chip Hazewski told WTMJ they’re hoping the later date will give the race a better chance.

“We learned hopefully a couple of weeks later into the spring will help us out,” Hazewski said.

The marathon began in 2015, but has faced problems since the beginning. In 2016, the race ended up being marked incorrectly – over a half a mile longer than the 26.2-mile-long marathon distance. The next year, it was measured short instead.

Those missteps were under prior organizers, but Hazewski acknowledged getting the distance correct is extremely important, because many runners use the Milwaukee Marathon as a qualifier for the prestigious Boston Marathon.

“We will get it measured and certified from a USATF certifier and we will make sure that it’s a Boston qualifier,” he said.

The 2024 marathon will include a new route – notably, one that does not run through downtown Milwaukee. Hazewski said this was intentional to avoid disruptions to downtown businesses and residents.

“Our goal is just to get it off the ground and put on a successful event,” Hazewski said. “In future years [we] would love to showcase more of the city but we realize 26 miles is a big ask and we felt like we needed to do our part at least for this first year to mitigate as much traffic issues and any other issues that may arise from shutting down the streets.”

Hazewski said he understands the skepticism attached to the marathon given its many issues, but he is hopeful runners will give it a chance and turn out in April at the starting line.

“We’re committed to the city of Milwaukee, we’re committed to the running community, and I think it’s a great running town.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: UWM police on high alert following sexual assault near Prospect & Edgewood