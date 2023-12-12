BROWN DEER, Wis. — An apartment fire in Brown Deer damaged six units and left multiple people displaced on Tuesday.

According to TMJ4 News, North Shore Fire/Rescue crews responded to 4475 W. Dean Road shortly before 11 a.m. on 12/12/2023. They found a fire inside a second-floor apartment unit. The building was quickly evacuated and the fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.

A total of six units were damaged in the 48-unit apartment complex. Fire officials say those units are not currently habitable, and The American Red Cross will be providing temporary relocation assistance.

Three occupants of the fire apartment were evaluated on-scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.

Damage estimates are pending for the six affected units.

Milwaukee Fire Department, the Brown Deer Police Department, Milwaukee County Transit and WE Energies also responded to the fire.