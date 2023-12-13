KENOSHA – In an effort to stave off a projected 15 million dollar deficit, the Kenosha Unified School District has decided to close five elementary schools and one middle school starting in the fall of 2024.

Under the plan, EBSOLA – Creative Arts, Jefferson, McKinley, Stocker, and Vernon elementary schools would shut down, along with Lincoln Middle School. Meanwhile, Washington Middle School would move their operations into the EBSOLA building, while Reuther Central High School would stay open but lose 10 staff positions.

At a public meeting on the matter Tuesday, Kenosha students, parents, and community members made it clear they wanted the district to explore all options, including a referendum taxpayers would vote on. Superintendent Jeff Weiss said has they have exercised all other options.

“As superintendent, I’d love to talk about how we’re expanding programs and opportunities for our students and families but that’s not our situation today.” Weiss said Tuesday.

A rally was held outside of Reuther Tuesday.

Kenosha Unified has also cited declining enrollment as a reason the changes need to be implemented. At Lincoln Middle School specifically, their student population of 502 students has declined by 18% over five school years, while its teacher population has fallen 10% over five years to 42 staff members.

Other school districts may soon be faced with similar school closures, according to WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano.

A request for comment from WTMJ to KUSD School Board President Yolanda Adams was turned down.

