MILWAUKEE — Campus Police at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) have increased patrols in the wake of a sexual assault near the intersection of N Prospect Ave & E Edgewood Ave overnight on Sunday.

According to a Tuesday emergency alert confirmed by our news partners at TMJ4, the sexual assault occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2023 in a wooded area near the 2400-block of E Edgewood Ave, which is nearest to the north edge of the UWM campus.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld due to the sensitive nature of this incident, was reportedly walking in the area when a suspect allegedly appeared, forcing her into the wooded area, where she was assaulted.

He has been described as a white male, roughly 20-to-24 years old, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 200 lbs with an average build. His outfit was described as a gray hoodie, red flannel shirt and dark grey jeans. Authorities have reason to believe the suspect was armed with a knife at the time of the assault.

The suspect was reported as fleeing from the scene westbound on Edgewood. He was last seen at the avenue’s intersection with N Maryland Ave at the northwest corner of the UWM campus. No further details regarding the suspect or current status of the victim have been released.

Do you have any information that may be of assistance to the UWM Police Department? Please call (414) 229-4627 to report anything that may contribute to their investigation.

