A new era of Milwaukee Brewers baseball is officially upon us, and whether we like it or not, the search for the next manager will now become the most vital to retain success.

After long-time skipper Craig Counsell decided this week to break the hearts of so many – incluidng me – the pressure in Milwaukee has now escalated to heights it hasn’t seen in quite some time.

I’ve mentioned it before: over the past six seasons, this has been the golden age of Brewers baseball with multiple playoff appearances, a few division titles, and ultimately raised expectations throughout the Brew City.

For many years, Counsell was the center of attention when it came to carrying that pressure of winning, now though, that lies squarely on the shoulders of owner Mark Attanasio and general manager Matt Arnold.

There is no doubt about this – those two MUST get this right– For now and for the foreseeable future.

By all accounts, most talking heads will write this team off, but the fans of Milwaukee will not.

The talent is still there. Guys like Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Garrett Mitchell, and a handful of players in Nashville who will be ready to make their debut sooner rather than later.

Without question, the Brewers brass must knock this hire out of the park — literally.

Was there ever a contingency plan put in place? Was there a list of potential candidates to run this team when and if you had to break glass in an emergency?

Like it or not, for better or worse, we are about to find out.