NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Fans of “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa camped outside the Costco in New Berlin starting at 10 p.m. the night before he arrived to promote his brand, Meili Vodka.

WTMJ and 101.7 The Truth visited the scene to hear from fans as they interacted with Momoa on Thursday, October 19, 2023. An estimated 1,000+ people lined up from the front of the store all the way around the back for a chance at a selfie or quick interaction with the renowned actor. He made time for each and every one of them.

For Jason Momoa, Meili Vodka is about more than just tying his popularity with a brand — it’s a venture that began seven years ago with his involvement and decision-making very close to the heart of this project.

Distilled in Montana, each bottle of Meili Vodka is made of recycled materials, giving each bottle its own unique hue and shape.

While the first batch of bottles was crafted in Mexico, the team is moving its manufacturing entirely to the United States with its home base in Montana and a bottle plant coming soon to Michigan. From that point forward, the brand will proudly confirm the operation is fully founded and manufactured stateside.

Momoa’s fans were excited for the vodka, but more excited for a chance to meet the star actor. With appearances in major IP properties including the Game of Thrones, Justice League and Fast & Furious franchises, Jason Momoa has grown a die-hard fanbase with more than 17 million followers on Instagram.

Some fans waited overnight, building new friendships and bonds they won’t soon forget. Momoa signed over 1,000 bottles of Meili Vodka and took pictures individually with his fans, who brought home bottles of his signature vodka.

