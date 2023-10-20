MILWAUKEE – Following a public hearing Thursday where residents shared their thoughts on the future of the Mitchell Park Domes, Milwaukee County Parks and Culture Chair Sheldon Wasserman is indicating a potential idea could fund a project for both the Domes and Mitchell Park at large.

In a letter sent to Milwaukee County 3rd District residents, Wasserman said in consultation with the Friends of the Domes, a three-prong funding strategy is currently being considered.

“Under the proposed funding strategy, roughly one-third of the necessary funds to restore the Domes and Mitchell Park would be raised through community fundraising and private philanthropy.” Wasserman wrote. “Another third would be financed through grants, tax credits, and other awards. The final third would be funded by Milwaukee County.”

Currently, there are four options on the table for the Domes, ranging between a 6 million dollar demolition project to a 67 million dollar full restoration. The next Parks and Culture meeting is scheduled for December 12th.

You can read the full excerpt from Wasserman’s letter below:

Previous Coverage:

.