MILWAUKEE – After much debate earlier this year about the future replacement for the “Streets of Old Milwaukee” exhibit at the current Milwaukee Public Museum, we could learn more about the to-be-named “Milwaukee Revealed” exhibit in the new building next week.

A press event scheduled for Tuesday will include “new details about one exhibit in the “Milwaukee Revealed” gallery being designed for the Future Museum”. In addition, leaders from Culver’s, including Co-Founder Craig Culver, will be on hand to announce an as-of-yet unknown donation to the project.

The museum’s fundraising campaign has so far raised $148 million, including $63 million in private donations, $45 million from Milwaukee County and $40 million from the state. The fundraising goal is $240 million. The newly proposed building has a target opening date of 2026 and will include 5-stories and about 80,000 square feet of exhibit space.

