MILWAUKEE — Social media sensation, comedian and actor King Bach is coming to Milwaukee’s Pabst Theatre for the first time on Sept. 16, and you can win a pair of tickets through WTMJ. All you have to do is follow WTMJ on Twitter and Instagram + subscribe to our YouTube channel — click here for details.

Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor became a overnight internet sensation with the most-followed account on the defunct social media app Vine — a precursor to the vertical TikTok/Instagram Reel format that dominates on social media today. His fame has grew across platforms with more than 66 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

However, King Bach explained that his stand-up was his first love and that he’d been working on it well before the social media fame entered his life. Now touring the country, including shows in a Midwest region he has not spent much time exploring, his comedy is “raw and uncut.”

“I kinda give everyone the story about who King Bach is, you know? How I started, where I came up from, how I grew up, my parents, the hard times I went through —it’s kinda like a full, entertaining hour of a show of who I am,” Bachelor said. “We need a night off where we can just, like, be free, leave our problems at home, leave our problems at the door, all come together and laugh.”

While his audience thinks they know what King Bach’s comedy style is, he feels like his stand-up is not only different, but better than his social media skits because of the crafstmanship and authenticity behind it. He began his stand-up career in 2010 and toured the world with Jo Koy in 2015, calling it his “one true love.” No matter what platform it’s through, he prides himself on being himself 100% of the time.

Now, King Bach has reached a point where he’s collaborating with the people who inspired him, like Kevin Hart, Will Smith and the aforementioned Koy. While he described it as “surreal,” Bachelor also gives himself credit for putting in the work to be surrounded by elite actors, comics and creatives.

Although the platforms have changed, King Bach’s social media presence has never wavered. However, at its core, he believes that the reason he was successful on Vine is the same reason he’s successful on other platforms today.

“People still want to be entertained. They still want to scroll their phone and laugh and be able to forget about their problems, be able to escape for a little bit, so even though the game [has] changed, the players are still the same,” Bachelor said.

Just like in the Vine days, when King Bach ran in circles of popular social media influencers who built their platforms alongside each other, he still likes to collaborate with up-and-coming creators and comedians when their goals align.

“I don’t believe in the follower count, I believe in who the person is,” Bachelor said. “Are they a hard worker? How bad do they really want it?”

Furthermore, Bachelor doesn’t believe that social media creators have to be based in one of the world’s biggest cities to make it. If they have the drive, ambiiton and creativity neccesary, the canvas can come from anywhere.

“You can blow up on social media anywhere. You can blow up in L.A., you can do it in Milwaukee, you can do it in Chicago, you can be anywhere,” Bachelor said. “As long as you have the willpower and the determination to do it, you will do it.”

To purchase tickets to Bachelor’s Sept. 16 stand-up show at the Pabst Theatre, click here. For details on our ticket contest, click here. If you would like to watch the interview on our YouTube channel, click here.

