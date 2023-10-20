MENOMONEE FALLS – After nearly 60 years, a break in a Menomonee Falls cold case may be forthcoming.

Police Captain Gene Neyhart confirmed to WTMJ this morning a press conference next Wednesday will be held in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Diane Olkwitz at the Kenworth Manufacturing facility on West Silver Spring Drive in 1966. Olkwitz was found stabbed over 100 times in the facility’s shipping room.

The press conference will be held along with representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Milwaukee Police Department. It’s also expected to contain new details in the related murder of 14-year-old Terri Erdmann in 1971.