MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Public Schools’ Head Start program funding is being suspended for the next 30 days.

The Administration of Children and Families says federal financial assistance for the program showed deficiencies between June 2022 and May 2024.

MPS said they worked to identify and correct any issues found, and is working to make sure all future plans meet federal requirements.

And MPS is assuring parents and families that all programs and activities will continue through the end of the school year.

CBS58 reporter A.J. Bayatpour has been following this story, and spoke with WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi on the Political Power Hour earlier today discussing where the district goes from here. He says depending on the ongoing investigation, MPS could be stripped of its power to operate the Head Start program altogether.

“HHS issued a suspension with notice due to a failure to establish and implement a system of ongoing monitoring to ensure the safety of children in their head start program” said Bayatpour Monday. “‘Safety of children should make your eyebrows raise quite a bit, right? From what I’m gathering…it sounds like this could end up being more serious than a 30 day suspension. This could be something where MPS is no longer allowed to run the Head Start program…there’s a chance that this suspension is the tip of the iceberg for something much more serious.”

