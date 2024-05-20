Madison: Cannabis Found among tulips at State Capital

Groundskeepers who were weeding (no pun intended) a flower bed near the west entrance of the statehouse removed several cannabis plants from among the tulips. Officials claim the cannabis was planted without their knowledge. Full Story

Wisconsin Dells: Black bear spotted near Wisconsin Dells

A man spotted a large Black bear roaming his property north of Wisconsin Dells on Sunday. The man said the bear came “to eat (and wreck) my shepherd’s hook and bird feeder.” Full Story

Marshfield: Marshfield Clinic Medical Center Sees Spike in Services

Since the closures of two major area hospitals in March, health care providers are seeing a notable increase in births and emergency room visits. For the Marshfield Clinic Health System, that’s meant a 47 percent increase in ER patients and a 160 percent surge in deliveries. Full Story

New Glarus: World Euchre Championship Returns to New Glarus

Hundreds of players and spectators will gather this weekend in the New Glarus Fest Haus for the second annual World Euchre Championship. Full Story