The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the final two months of their season atop the National League Central.

Don’t look too far ahead, as the Reds are just a half-game back, and the surging Chicago Cubs, who feel like they haven’t lost a game since the beginning of July, are right in the rear-view mirror.

It would be an understatement to say it’s been a roller-coaster season for this Brewers team.

Outside of injuries, the only other consistent theme in 2023 has been the lack of production amongst the Brewers veterans.

You are getting little, if anything, from guys like Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, and Brain Anderson.

Ask yourself this: Outside of Christian Yelich, which other veterans this season have impacted this team more than these freshmen? Or ask yourself if any of the veterans most fans counted on this season have made an impact at all.

The short answer? None. None at all.

Based on the lack of production from the vets, the life of this Brewers team lies solely on the backs of the kids they just called up this season, including one who was called up a few weeks ago.

Frelick, Wiemer, Turang, and Mitchell. Your present and your future in Milwaukee.

If the Brewers are to make a memorable fall run to October and clinch the current three-headed race for the division, they’ll do so on the shoulders of the guys they called up this season.