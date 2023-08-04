MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating the cause of a multi-home fire Friday morning on the city’s west side.

Crews responded to a home near 37th and Mt. Vernon Avenue with its windows blown out. The fire reached the building next door, causing minor damage to the exterior of that home.

There’s no official word at this time of a potential cause of the fire, though a person who resides in the first home tells TMJ4 News a generator in the house used for power shut down and sparked.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide updates as they become available.