OSHKOSH — Four people have died and two were injured after two separate plane crashes occurred at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 on Saturday.

According to the EAA website, the first crash involved a single-engine T-6 Texan warbird with two people on board. It crashed into Lake Winnebago around 9 a.m. after departing Wittman Regional Airport. Both of the people on board were killed. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is investigating with the NTSB and the FAA.

Hours later, a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA 10 Eclipse gyrocopter, each with two people on board, collided in midair at the Wittman Regional Airport around 12:25 p.m. Two people were killed and two were injured in the crash. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says the two injured people are in stable condition at a local hospital.

The aircraft in the second crash belonged to people attending the event who were not involved in the air show.

Fox World Travel Tour Manager Colleen Alsberg lives in Oshkosh and told Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News that she hears planes constantly during the week leading up the the air show: “When it get’s quiet, that scares me because something went down,” she said. “It got eerily quiet at one point and you knew something had happened because they shut down the airspace completely.”

According to Alsberg, the pilot in the first crash was an experienced pilot from Texas who had been taking a friend prior for a ride prior to an air show performance.

Alsberg also said there is speculation that one of the aircraft in the second crash landed on a Mooney M20 on the ground, and that debris fell on guests who had been watching the two private aircraft.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.