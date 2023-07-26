CUDAHY, Wis. — Cudahy police have released photos of a third suspect they believe to be involved in the theft of thousands of dollars in donations that were raised for the Wisconsin Burn Camp.

The male suspect, who had short hair and was wearing a white shirt with black stripes on the sleeves as well as black shorts, is suspected to be the driver of a silver Chevrolet Cruze that Cudahy PD believes was used as a getaway vehicle in the theft.

Police are still trying to track down the two women involved in the theft, who are suspected of stealing a bank bag with between $5,000 and $6,000 in cash.

One of the women is described as 30-to-40 years old with dark hair. She was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, and black shorts, and carrying a large black bag. The other woman was between 20 and 30 years old, with long dark hair, wearing a light-colored crop top and black leggings.

The fundraiser was put on by the Joe’s “K” Ranch restaurant and the Cudahy Lions Club on Sunday, July 23. Money was raised for the Wisconsin Burn Camp as well as scholarships for Cudahy High School students.

The Cudahy Lions Club said in a Facebook post that they “appreciate the support we receive in the Community,” and have provided information for people to make additional donations.

If you recognize any of the suspects or have any information on the incident, the Cudahy Police Department is asking people to call them at 414-769-2260.

