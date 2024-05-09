ST. LOUIS – Ascension hospitals are scrambling to contain a data breach impacting 140 hospitals across 19 states including Wisconsin.

“On Wednesday, May 8th, we detected unusual activity on select technology network systems, which we now believe is due to a cyber security event” the company said in a statement released this morning. At this time we continue to investigate the situation. We responded immediately, initiated our investigation and activated our remediation efforts. Access to some systems have been interrupted as this process continues.”

Ascension says there have been disruptions to clinical operations, but has not shared the scope of the impacts.

“Together, we are working to fully investigate what information, if any, may have been affected by the situation. Should we determine that any sensitive information was affected, we will notify and support those individuals in accordance with all relevant regulatory and legal guidelines.”

A third party organization Mandiant has been hired to investigate; there is no current timetable for when the situation could be resolved.

