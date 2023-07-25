MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that a nine-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday evening on Milwaukee’s north side.

Authorities had roped off a portion of a parking lot near 76th and Mill Road around 8:45 pm on July 24, 2023. The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms the boy was shot in the face and declared dead at the scene.

Milwaukee Police have taken a 42-year-old Milwaukee man and a 14-year-old into custody in connection with the shooting.

The death is the latest instance of gun violence against youths in the City of Milwaukee. Last week, three children were shot and injured in the city in just three days.