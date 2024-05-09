Every week, WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News celebrates an ‘Everyday Hero.’

The show defines an ‘Everyday Hero’ as “an average John or Jane Doe who woke up one morning having no idea that they would save a life!”

RELATED: Good Samaritans rescue man from fiery crash

Last month, an EF4 tornado ripped through Dickson, Oklahoma.

The Baker family was on its way to a storm shelter when a tree slammed into their vehicle. Wayne and Lindy were trapped in the pick-up truck. Miraculously, 9 year old Branson Baker was not hurt and ran for help. Before he left his mom and dad, ABC News reported he told his mom and dad “don’t die!”

Thanks to Branson, his parents survived.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: 9-year-old hero saves parents during tornado.



"I was really really scared." pic.twitter.com/uUFsjRpMAs — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 6, 2024

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Milwaukee Public Museum will have to close before opening their new site