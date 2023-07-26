UPDATE: All lanes of traffic have been reopened

A crash caused a full closure of all northbound lanes of I-43 at the Marquette Interchange, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash is causing delays back to Mitchell Avenue.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene, and the DOT estimates it will take one hour to reopen the lanes.

WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga offered these alternate routes: Head to I-794 and over the Hoan Bridge, where you can keep going north on I-43 after you pass the site of the crash and the closure, or to take city streets to get past the Marquette Interchange

Traffic is being rerouted onto I-94 westbound.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more detail as we get it.