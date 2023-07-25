BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, an Offensive Tackle who played at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Tuesday to cover a range of topics.

Thomas, who was a 10-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro selection, told John Mercure and Greg Matzek that he’ll be presented by his kids and wife when he’s enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 5, 2023.

When asked what made him the most proud in his career, Thomas told the Wisconsin’s Afternoon News crew that his all-time record for the most consecutive snaps recorded tops that list. Thomas, one of the most durable athletes in NFL history, appeared in 10,363 consecutive plays for the Browns.

If you are unable to view the video segment in your browser, click here to watch it on WTMJ’s YouTube Channel.