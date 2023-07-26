MILWAUKEE — If you’ve ever wished to join your favorite WTMJ show hosts for a drink, now is your chance! Vince Vitrano, Sandy Maxx and Greg Matzek will tend the bar at Broken Bat Brewery on Thursday, July 27 to support breast cancer research!

Join us from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Broken Bat Brewery (135 E Pittsburgh Ave in Walker’s Point) for Thrive Through Night. 10% of sales and 100% of tips on drinks poured by hosts from WTMJ, 101.7 The Truth, or ESPN Milwaukee will go toward Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin’s Breast Cancer Care & Research Fund.

The concept for Thrive Through Night spawned from a monthlong campaign from Good Karma Brands’ Milwaukee branch in support of Cherie Harris — a beloved teammate who is the General Manager of WTMJ’s sister station, 101.7 The Truth. She has gracefully shared her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis on-air across all three brands, educating the public about the reality of living with and combatting breast cancer.

Representing Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin, Lubna Chaudhary, MD, will also be on-site to discuss early breast cancer detection.

Below, you’ll find the lineup of guest bartenders and the timeslots they are scheduled to participate:

