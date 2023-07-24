GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Milwaukee-based manufacturer of the popular Green Bay Packers fan headgear known as the “Cheesehead” has been acquired by the team.

Operated by the family of Ralph Bruno, Foamation Inc. has produced the fan apparel since 1987. The team said in a press release Monday that the family is looking to shift gears, so they reached out to the team to determine what could be done to make sure the product remains on store shelves going forward.

“The popular Cheesehead hats have come to represent Packers fans all over the world, and we’re excited to officially welcome this special brand to the Packers organization,” said Gabrielle Dow — the Packers’ Vice President of Marketing and Fan Engagement. “We’re looking forward to building upon the legacy the Bruno family has created over the years and offering our fans even more Cheesehead items to love.”

Ralph Bruno first created the headgear in response to fans of the Chicago White Sox taking shots at Brewers fans during games at County Stadium, calling the fans “cheese heads”.

The release notes that the foam hats will continue to be manufactured in Wisconsin, and that “the team is exploring several opportunities to grow the brand and create new products for fans to enjoy this coming season.”

