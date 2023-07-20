MILWAUKEE – Both Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Chair Ed Fallone and Vice Chair Amanda Avalos have resigned from their board positions in protest of a condition of the city of Milwaukee’s approval of the 2023 shared revenue plan that would remove power from the FPC.

The resignations are set to take effect at 12:01am Friday morning.

In a written statement, Fallone and Avalos stated the decision was not an easy one, but necessary to ensure nobody would consider them in favor of a provision that gives more authority to the Chief of Milwaukee Police and takes it away from the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

“We feel that, by continuing to serve on the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, our continued service might be construed as an indication that we accept the substantial restrictions on FPC authority contained in the recently enacted Act 12” the statement read. “We do not accept these changes to the authority of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.”

The FPC provision is one of many that local leaders have taken issue with in the proposal that allowed the city to create a two percent sales tax. Some, like District Four Alderman Bob Bauman, have indicated that the provisions could provide cause for litigation against state legislators.