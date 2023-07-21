MILWAUKEE — During a Friday morning appearance on WTMJ N.O.W. with Sandy Maxx and Erik Bilstad, former White House Chief of Staff and Kenosha-native Reince Priebus said that he expects Former President Donald Trump to participate in the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee this August.

Priebus, who is also the Chair of the 2024 Republican National Convention Host Committee, leaned on his experience working up-close and personal with the former President when stating his expectation on the air.

“I know the President pretty well. I think if you’re gonna have 20 to 25 million people watching, and you’re very confident of your own debate skills and you want to look strong, and not hiding from the debate, if you wanna do all those things, I think he’s gonna jump in,” Priebus said. “He’s very good at drawing attention.”

Since the event will put Wisconsin back under the national spotlight, Priebus feels the Republican presidential primary will serve as a ‘dress rehearsal’ for the Host Committee, RNC organizers and Milwaukee County alike.

“It goes to show you that no math works out for either the Democrat or the Republican without Wisconsin, so I think the people of Wisconsin are used to this –maybe they’re sick of it — but it is where we live, and it’s a pivotal state, and those electoral votes are needed for a President to get to 270,” Priebus said.

When asked if he might be able to persuade the former President to visit Milwaukee for these crucial events, Priebus said he “can twist his arm,” but ultimately, he’d be more likely to participate if a “chorus of people” advised him to attend.

“I think he should be on the stage. I think that if your polling goes down for whatever reason, if you don’t compete in the debate, and you suddenly show up in debate three, four or five, I mean it’s a pretty big gamble,” Priebus said. “… He was a good debater. I think he thinks he won the debates in the Primary in 2016.”

While the debates provide a massive stage, Priebus expressed that the debate isn’t won during the moment, but in the way that the narrative is spun coming out of it — something that could work in favor of the former President.

“It’s the post-debate spin. It’s the lines that are used — unrecognized competence, maybe in a particular area — hopeful message at a time of division, pushback on accusations that might be dragging a candidate down,” Priebus proclaimed. “There are those moments that you can’t predict, but those are the things that happen after a debate that can win a debate in public interest.”

What was it like working in the White House during the Trump administration?

Few people have the experience of joining the President for dinner in the White House shortly after taking office. Priebus took us behind the curtain, recounting the first time he entered the Oval Office with President Trump.

“I would say it’s [a] pretty overwhelming responsibility. Just look at the walls, look at the ceiling and imagine the decisions that were made and what might happen to you while you’re there and the decisions you have to make. The first day I walked into the White House, and I was having dinner with the President, we went down to the Oval Office, and I just remember him starting at the ceiling and just said ‘Wow. Can you believe it?’ It was just a moment of being sort of overwhelmed in the moment, and then going to my office — completely empty, nothing in it, you’re Chief of Staff to the White House, and basically running the federal government, and there’s a bible verse and password on your computer, and that’s it. There’s no orientation, or this is how it works. You just start.”

Priebus was the shortest-tenured White House Chief of Staff in U.S. history. His resignation came during controversy regarding White House leaks. He was replaced by John F. Kelly. While Priebus did not get into the specifics of their relationship or the ending of his role, he did credit former President Trump for his ability to keep in the public eye and draw attention.

“It’s a pretty good skill to have every issue be about you, and President Trump has been very good at maneuvering public interest, whether good or bad, to him being the topic.”

Milwaukee is well-prepared for the 2024 Republican National Convention

Milwaukee’s test run for 2024 was the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, laid the groundwork for all parties involved to host a full-scale event in 2024.

While the optics may suggest that this is a Republican-focused event, Priebus has welcomed bipartisan support from the City Council, County Executive, legislature and more. In fact, he stated that many of the same people who worked to host the DNC are also contributing to the RNC.

“From our standpoint on the host committee — I know it seems strange coming from me — this isn’t an effort on a partisan level,” Priebus said. “This is a charitable, non-profit effort to highlight this city and the people of Wisconsin on the national stage.”

His estimates suggest that the positive economic impact the 2024 RNC brings to Milwaukee businesses could be upward of $200 million. However, it’ll also cost a lot of money between insurance obligations, accommodations, travel/transportation, and more. His expectation is that 50,000 people will be traveling to and around Southeast Wisconsin, and even Madison, each day.

This made Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to cut $9 million in funding for Visit Milwaukee to put toward the 2024 RNC more impactful for their plans, though it’s nothing the leadership groups cannot overcome.

