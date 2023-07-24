MILWAUKEE — Tragedy struck a Milwaukee-area family when a one-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being located at the bottom of a pool during a family gathering over the weekend.

According to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, medics from the Milwaukee Fire Dept. were dispatched to a home on 1600-block of S 17th St for reports of an infant that fell into a pool. Authorities say that his mother put him in a living room with other kids while she went to help cook in the kitchen. The other adult partygoers had gathered outside.

Sometime later, the mother went to check on her child and couldn’t find him. The rest of the visitors began to search the home when one individual spotted the infant at the bottom of a four-foot, above-ground pool.

Four people attempted lifesaving measured before medics arrived, tried their own, and transported the baby to Children’s Wisconsin.The baby was pronounced dead shortly after with no signs of foul play or any concerning injuries that would indicate a cause of death other than drowning.

An investigator found that the baby gate blocking an exit to the outside could be forced open, but otherwise, conditions allegedly seemed normal. Throughout the investigation, it became increasingly clear that this was a tragic accident without evidence of anything out of the ordinary. There was no history of issues related to this child or his parents.

Out of respect for the grieving family, WTMJ has decided to withhold the identities of involved parties at this time.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

