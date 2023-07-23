MILWAUKEE — Dozens of residents at the Sherman Garden Apartment Complex are without homes after a fire that affected 60 units on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the three-alarm apartment fire near Sherman Boulevard and Florist Avenue and told TMJ4 News that no one was injured. Some apartment units were filled with water and ash — many of which were declared a total loss. The middle of the building suffered the most damage, where the roof collapsed into the third-floor apartments.

The Red Cross is assisting with recovery efforts including shelter and essential items for displaced Milwaukee residents. They estimate that at least 70 people have been impacted by the fire. They’ve made a shelter available at Northwest Health Center and said that ten people stayed Thursday night. Representatives of the organization said that the shelter will stay open for as long as residents need.

The Sherman Garden Apartments are owned by Berrada Properties — one of Milwaukee’s largest rental companies. Residents on Friday afternoon told TMJ4 they had not heard anything from the company. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross added the best way to help those impacted is to donate financially by calling 1-800-REDCROSS or visiting www.RedCross.org.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Chair & Vice Chair Resign Over Shared Revenue Provisions