HARTLAND, Wis. — Joshua Davies from Delafield has died of injuries one month after being punched by a man in Hartland.

According to TMJ4 News, the 39-year-old was on a date with his wife at Tabi’s Lake Country Wine Bar on June 17 when 64-year-old Kevin Sehmer from Brookfield confronted Davies about his tattoos. Davies and his wife left the bar to avoid escalating the situation, but Sehmer followed them and proceeded to punch Davies outside the bar.

Hartland police said a group of people flagged down an officer, who found the victim lying on the sidewalk going in and out of consciousness. Witnesses said Sehmer swung and hit Davies in the face, causing him to fall and hit the back of his head on the concrete. Davies was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and died a month later from his injuries on Wednesday, July 12.

Joshua Davies. Photo submitted to TMJ4 News.

Sehmer is now facing a felony count of second-degree reckless homicide with a bail set at $100,000. He was initially charged with aggravated battery on June 19 and released on a $1,500 bond. Sehmer faces a maximum of 31 years in prison and a $110,000 fine if convicted of both charges.

Davies’s mother posted on Facebook that Joshua was a “son, brother, husband, father, relative & friend to so many.”