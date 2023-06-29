MILWAUKEE — One of the most active paramedic units with the Milwaukee Fire Department is out of commission on Thursday morning following a collision between their ambulance and another vehicle on the city’s north side.

As confirmed by Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski on his personal Twitter account, no members of the Milwaukee Fire Department’s Med 7 group was injured in the crash. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, though Lipski referred to the incident as a “needless crash.”

RELATED: Brady Street proposal offers solutions to make the area safer for pedestrians

The collision left their ambulance severely damaged with much of the vehicle’s front half crushed and broken off in the road near the intersection of N 18th St & W North Ave in the Lindsay Heights area.

“Med 7 is one of the busiest paramedic units in the State of Wisconsin and responds TO many cases of reckless driving and not typically the victim OF reckless driving,” Chief Lipski stated in his online post.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

WATCH: Greek Fest chairman, listeners break down violence at summer festivals